CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

1 in 8 People in Lockdown Having Relationship Doubts

Serious Couple

Source: JupiterImages / Getty

Maybe the key to a solid relationship has always been spending time apart! Ella Mae just had us singing about being boo’d up, now look what’s happening. According to a new survey, one in eight people who are currently locked down with their partner say it’s causing them to have some DOUBTS about the relationship.

Black Couple Moving

Source: Rob Lewine / Getty

According to TheIndependent.UK, that number  jumps to one in five people when you just look at 25-to-34-year-olds. The survey also found that 27% of people are currently finding their significant other super ANNOYING. Divorce lawyers are seeing a spike in calls of people inquiring just how to end their marriages or what the consequences would be financially if they decided to call it quits in the near future.

It’s a stressful time and being in each others face, 24 hours a day, for weeks on end, isn’t easy for anyone. Even if you like each other a lot. Hang in there, be kind to each other and have some patience. You can make it through this.

For more info, click here.

1 in 8 People in Lockdown Having Relationship Doubts  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close