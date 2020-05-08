CLOSE
Jhene Aiko Teams Up With H.E.R To Perform B.S

Jhene Aiko Visits Music Choice's 'You & A'

First of all Jhene’s album is amazing, and so is the song she performed alongside H.E.R! Last night BET brought out the stars to raise money for African American communities that are experiencing the devastation of COVID19. They raised about 16 million dollars! I love how our stars are reinvesting back into the community that they came from or that supported them. There is a little bit of beauty in watching the unity in such a tragic time.

The stars aligned for BET’s “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort.”

Some of music’s biggest names came together for a virtual concert to help raise money for African-American communities impacted by COVID-19. Co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall, the two-hour broadcast featured several collaborations including Usher and Ella Mai, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, and Chloe x Halle and Swae Lee.

Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. joined forces to perform their duet “B.S.” for the first time. Although they were quarantined in their homes, the R&B singers showed off their chemistry with a stripped-down rendition of their Chilombo collaboration. While H.E.R. played guitar, Jhené flexed on her ex Follow the link below to check out some of the performances.

