LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland-Area Church Hosting Food Distribution Event on Apr. 25

Cleveland-Area Church Hosting Food Distribution Event on Apr. 25

Cleveland’s East Mt. Zion Baptist Church is giving back to the city through a food distribution event it will host on the morning of Apr. 25.

It will take place in the church’s parking lot, and it is for the elderly and those who are in need of meals.

The event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. East Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 9990 Euclid Avenue.

Make sure you spread the word if you someone who could use some groceries.

 

