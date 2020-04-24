CLOSE
News
HomeNews

North Carolina Preacher Allegedly Displayed COVID-19 Symptoms During Easter Service

Pastor Brian Carn of Charlotte presided over Easter Service at Kingdom City Church while stating he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

COVID-19 Corona Virus floating in the air

Source: Grafissimo / Getty

A preacher in North Carolina allegedly put his congregation and the public at risk after holding Easter Sunday service while claiming he suffered from COVID-19 symptoms. Pastor Brian Carn of Charlotte was heard on an audio recording defying health guidelines and instructing his members to not mention attending the church service if they become ill.

In a report from local outlet WSOC-TV, it was revealed that an audio recording of the service from Kingdom City Church was made public and it featured damning statements from Carn regarding his health status.

“Does the devil fight my body?” Carn says according to the outlet’s account. “Of course. Just like he fights your body. Did I get the shakes? Yup. Did I cough? Yup. Did I feel pain in my body? Whatever.”

Carn has promised officials at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that he will no longer hold services but has yet to confirm whether or not he was stricken by the coronavirus. WSOC also adds in its reporting that a member at Kingdom City Church said that Carn instructing his members to say they attended another church that it was intended to be an inside joke.

Watch WSOC’s report below.

Photo: Getty

North Carolina Preacher Allegedly Displayed COVID-19 Symptoms During Easter Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close