CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lizzo & Sza Mediate On IG Live Together

Sza Soul Train music Awards

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

SZA was joined by her good friend Lizzo to guide a joint meditation session over Instagram live together in order to bring healing to the world during these difficult times. SZA is known for her commitments to centering one’s energy and maintaining that balance, and it looks like Lizzo is just as fond of that practice. The two talented songstresses conducted the 45-minute session while viewers at home followed along, and one of the key points that they emphasized while they meditated was the importance of self-care. SZA made sure to touch on how the collective heightened substance use taking place during quarantine can take a major toll on your body.

CIAA Invades Radio One Charlotte Social Studios

Celebrities Invade Radio One Charlotte Social Studios During CIAA

61 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Invade Radio One Charlotte Social Studios During CIAA

Continue reading Celebrities Invade Radio One Charlotte Social Studios During CIAA

Celebrities Invade Radio One Charlotte Social Studios During CIAA

Lizzo & Sza Mediate On IG Live Together  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close