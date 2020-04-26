Lizzo & Sza Mediate On IG Live Together

SZA was joined by her good friend Lizzo to guide a joint meditation session over Instagram live together in order to bring healing to the world during these difficult times. SZA is known for her commitments to centering one’s energy and maintaining that balance, and it looks like Lizzo is just as fond of that practice. The two talented songstresses conducted the 45-minute session while viewers at home followed along, and one of the key points that they emphasized while they meditated was the importance of self-care. SZA made sure to touch on how the collective heightened substance use taking place during quarantine can take a major toll on your body.
Celebrities Invade Radio One Charlotte Social Studios During CIAA
