CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Kentucky Slowly ReOpens The State Today

Cincinnati skyline at sunrise

Source: John Cardasis / Getty

Our Tristate family right across the state line in Kentucky are now taking the first step to reopen the economy today. This slow opening is still encouraging citizens to stay home, but allowing them the medical attention they may need. You now can go to outpatient hospital appointments, clinics, physical therapy, and the chiropractor. Good Stuff! Stay Safe Kentucky!

 

via WCPO

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky will begin the gradual, phased reopening of its economy Monday, 33 days after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Kentuckians to remain “healthy at home” by closing most businesses that did not provide life-sustaining services.

“From a public health standpoint, from a medical standpoint, we would probably prefer to wait even longer before lifting any restrictions,” state public health commissioner Steven Stack said at Beshear’s Sunday afternoon news conference. “But we’re trying to balance competing societal needs … with the need to keep people safe.”

Read more about whats opening HERE

Kentucky Slowly ReOpens The State Today  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close