CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cleveland Man Shot to Death by Nephew, Say’s He Didn’t Know Gun Was Loaded!?

Clevelnad Skyline

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Sad news is being reported today as 25 year old, Emeir T. Ragland, of Cleveland was shot and killed at his birthday celebration by his nephew.  Emeir Ragland, who died while being rushed to the hospital, was shot and killed by his nephew (whose name and age are not being revealed at this time), was arrested and is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail.

Emeir Ragland’s nephew say’s that he was handling a gun that he didn’t realize was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

We will be keeping the family of Emeir Ragland uplifted in our prayers

Read More about this story here

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

21 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

Continue reading Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

[caption id="attachment_4864891" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Constance Alexandr | @marilyn_cream[/caption] A Cleveland mother mother, Constance Alexander, went viral Sunday evening for turning her son Apollo’s snacks and meals into art. TheShadeRoom says Alexander had to stop working due to Ohio’s stay at home order, but is using her time purposely to teach and bond with her son. Nice job, mom! Finally a break from all the bad news we’ve experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak! Check out her cute quarantine snacks for kids below! 10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare

2 photos Launch gallery

DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare

Continue reading DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare

DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare

DJ Jazzy Jeff has recently came out to say he has not been feeling too good. The sickness  he had was pneumonia which has very similar symptoms of the Coronavirus. The internet instantly alleged that DJ Jazzy Jeff might have COVID-19. Not until today.. Philly legendary DJ went to Instagram and posted a selfie captioning it “I’m GOOD… lil scruffy but GOOD!! be safe!!” We are glad to hear DJ Jazzy Jeff is doing fine! Now, is it to much to ask for Jazzy Jeff to give us a Instagram Live mix?!   Related: DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many Allege It’s COVID-19 Meek Mill Claims To Have Felt COVID-19 Like Symptoms Before

Cleveland Man Shot to Death by Nephew, Say’s He Didn’t Know Gun Was Loaded!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close