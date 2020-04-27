Scarface On Dialysis After Coronavirus Battle!

We are going to continue to pray for our favorite Houston emcee Scarface. He has had a fierce battle with COVID-19 and has revealed that he is now on dialysis due to complications.

He told Willie D in an interview, “I’m glad to be alive. I fought the COVID double bilateral pneumonia, both lungs and kidney failure in my house. When it all went back to sh*t again, I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday [April 20].” He also revealed that he has a new regimen, saying, “I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

Check out the interview below:

****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE****

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

