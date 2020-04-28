CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Atlanta Rapper Gave Out Food To The Homeless, Reversed Course On Reopening Restaurants

The Atlanta rapper was slated to reopen two of his dining establishments for table service on Monday but instead made a much wiser gesture according to some.

NBA: MAR 08 Lakers at Clippers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hellbent on reopening large portions of businesses in the state, 2 Chainz felt the pressure as many others did to resume table service at his two restaurants. Having changed course on reopening for full service, the Atlanta rapper instead handed out meals and water to the homeless and others in need instead.

TMZ exclusively reports that Tity Boi and his business partner Snoop Dillard stood outside the downtown location of his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas that 2 Chainz co-owns. In a video posted by the outlet, 2 Chainz is seen distributing packages of butter garlic chicken pasta and water to all who stood in line. The outlet also adds that Dillard drove around handing out the packaged meals to folks in the street.

The restaurants were reportedly set to open on Monday, which was met with criticism and against the advice of city Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Good on 2 Chainz and Snoop Dillard for looking out for the people and waiting for health officials to give a true all-clear.

Photo: Getty

Atlanta Rapper Gave Out Food To The Homeless, Reversed Course On Reopening Restaurants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close