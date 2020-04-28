CLOSE
STUDY: People are Drinking While Working from Home!

Once the pandemic started, one of the things that people began to stockpile on, besides sanitizer and toilet paper, is alcoholic beverages. Surveys are now showing some are drinking that alcohol while on the job as they work from home.

According to Alcohol.org, they don’t seem to be throwing back the hard stuff though, they’re choosing beer over cocktails. A survey by Fishbowl, a social network for “verified employees,” found that 42 percent of nearly 13,000 workers surveyed were drinking while doing their work at home, with advertising and marketing agency employees having the highest percentage.

Alcohol.org’s study broke the results down by state, and found that the north eastern states are getting it in. 60% of workers in Rhode Island admitted to drinking on the job at home, as did half in Virginia and New Hampshire. Fishbowl’s survey found workers in North Carolina, Oregon and Connecticut doing it most, each at 47 percent.

For more info, click here.

STUDY: People are Drinking While Working from Home!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

