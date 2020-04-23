CLOSE
Beyoncé Teams Up With Twitter To Donate $6 Million In COVID-19 Relief

Of course the Queen herself, Beyonce Knowles, can not just sit this one out on the sidelines. She announced that her BeyGOOD Foundation has rolled out a brand new initiative to provide relief and assistance for all of our essential workers.

Beyonce recently appeared on the “One World: Together At Home” virtual event, offering support and thanks to our essential workers, as well as, bringing attention to the effects of COVID-19 disproportionately impacting Blacks Americans the most. Watch her video here.

In true humanitarian fashion, the BeyGOOD Foundation has partnered with Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, and his Start Small fund to provide $6 million to various organizations on the ground with access to the people 24/7.

“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” the BeyGOOD Foundation said in a statement.

The BeyGood Foundation and Start Small both recognize that these hard times accelerate a number of mental health burdens people deal with on a regular basis.

In efforts to help people cope in healthy ways, BeyGOOD formed a national partnership with UCLA. UCLA offers a COVID-19 Care Package which includes “resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” during the pandemic.

BeyGOOD has also partnered with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer local support to people living in her hometown of Houston, Texas, but also in cities like New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

Photos
