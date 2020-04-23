CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Slim Thug Updates Fans on Coronavirus Status

Slim Thug

Source: @slimthug / Instagram

The Houston rapper is letting fans know his coronavirus update.

After practicing social distancing and following the proper protocol to wash his hands and keep his distance, some way some how the rapper contracted the deadly disease.

Well thank God today when he went and got tested, the results were exactly what he was hoping for I’m sure.

View this post on Instagram

💯💯💯🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

 

While having the virus, he donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to bus drivers in Houston, Texas.

News that any patient would want to hear is that they are COVID-19 free.

Way to go Slim Thug!

Slim Thug Updates Fans on Coronavirus Status  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close