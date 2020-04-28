CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Huge Block Party Breaks Out In GA After State Opens

young thug stretch summer jam

Source: young thug stretch summer jam / young thug stretch summer jam

 

When you just WANT to catch the coronavirus, this is how you move. As soon as GA opened up the state our GA cousins decided to hit the street and have the ultimate block party. Everyone was there, and when I say everyone I really only mean everyone who didn’t care about the health enough to take heed to the warnings of social distancing. Check out the video below.

Via MTO.

Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp “re-opened” the state on Friday, despite being one of the state’s with the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks. And one day after the governor gave the all-clear, MTO News learned that a 750 person street party broke out in Atlanta.

Hundreds of people were there, and hip hop star Young Thug even showed up.

 

Source

Huge Block Party Breaks Out In GA After State Opens  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close