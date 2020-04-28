You may have noticed that not everyone goes out in public with a mask or any type of covering over his or her nose and mouth. Yet, if you want to take public transportation in Akron, you now have to wear a mask!
The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority, known simply as Akron Metro RTA, is now making masks wearing and face covering a requirement for passengers and employees.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Starting Wednesday, all Metro employees will be wearing masks.
All riders over the age of 2 will be required to wear one.
Basically, if you’re in Akron and not wearing a mask, you may need to have other arrangements to get from point A to point B.
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
Stimulus Checks are on the way!
Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th
Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.
29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.
Why #SocialDistancing is essential?
Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.
Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.
But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!
Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!
For those who need utility assistance:
Need utilities re-instated?
For Small Businesses:
More Business Resorces:
Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system
Ohio BMV Update:
Ohio State Parks Remain Open
Mental Heath Services:
Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th
State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th
Still need to do your taxes?
Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic
Planned Parenthood remains open
Ohio prison coronavirus updates:
Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.
2020 Census Mailers Went Out!
While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!
LOCAL NEWS: Akron Metro RTA: “No Shirt, No Shoes, NO MASK, No Service!” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com