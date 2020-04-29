CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With Her Barber Skills

The pregnant singer and actress may not have aced the #LetYourWifeCutYourHairChallenge, but she still gets an "A" for effort.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

While Georgia and Texas may be reopening barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis.  Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.

One of those folks is Letoya Luckett’s husband Tommicus Walker who asked his lovely and pregnant wife to help shape him up after weeks of going without a barber. Now let’s just say the results were quite interesting.

“When you let the wife cut your hair -Damn you covid-19. I can’t get jiggy with this 🤬🤬🤬 REMAINING IN QUARATINE FOR 2 additional weeks. #letyourwifecutyourhairchallenge,” the Dallas entrepreneur wrote on Instagram over the weekend. 

The accompanying video was hilarious.

“Well, I can’t take it no more. So…the wife is about to cut my hair. What y’all think about that?” he asks, as he runs his fingers through his overgrown mini fro. Meanwhile, his eldest daughter isn’t quite so sure it’s going to work out. LOL

Enter: Letoya, who is already over it, but a good sport as she tries her best combing through his hair with one hand, holding the clippers in the other.

“Baby, you can take the clippers out your hand while you comb it,” Tommicus suggests.

“I’m trying to get a feel for it,” she responds.

From there, the results are something else with Leyota cutting off a little too much, revealing her husband’s thinner spots.

Take a look:

 

Tommicus, to some surprise for those who watch T.I  & Tiny’s Family and Friends Hustle, he actually made light of the situation, joking in a subsequent post, “To ALL THE BARBERS, put this cut as #19 on your haircut picture board…call it the ‘TWalk Rona Bowl.’”

 

Thankfully, it’s just hair and will grow back. Either way, she gets an “A” for effort!

The Walkers aren’t the only ones at home fading it up. As we previously wrote, Usher enlisted the help of his sons—Usher Jr., 12, and Naviyd, 11—with much better results.

On April 25, the “Here’s Goes My Baby” singer couldn’t take his unshaped Afro anymore and posted a video of his sons looking like straight-up pros, zipping those clippers down his head in his Atlanta home.

Listen: Talk about starting them young and having some serious trust.

“First class haircut right here,” said Usher, sitting in a chair, while his children, who he shares with ex Tameka Foster, tended to his hair. Of course, the proud Papa was giving them a little bit of direction.

 

Latoya, you taking notes sis?

DON’T MISS…

Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber Skills On The ‘Gram

The James Family Has A Personal Hair Salon In Their House

@__autumnstarr

Black Women Celebrate Their Beauty & Braids On Melanated Twitter Thread

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Women Celebrate Their Beauty & Braids On Melanated Twitter Thread

Continue reading Black Women Celebrate Their Beauty & Braids On Melanated Twitter Thread

Black Women Celebrate Their Beauty & Braids On Melanated Twitter Thread

[caption id="attachment_3099550" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @__autumnstar / @__autumnstarr[/caption] It started with a simple call to action framed as a question, "Can we start a braids thread?" Twitter user @__AutumnStarr tweeted it and within moments, it had thousands of shares and retweets. https://twitter.com/__autumnstarr/status/1243938807742898177 "During this time of Covid-19 many non-essential businesses are shut down including hair salons. I started the thread because protective hairstyles are very convenient, advantageous and easy maintenance," Autumn Starr explained in a DM. The thread captures the beauty of Black women wearing braids -- a hairstyle that doesn't always conform to European beauty standards. Braids and other natural hairstyles have been used against Black women in professional settings like work and school. And even on public platforms like Twitter where this very braid thread originated. Braids, in any form, are a staple in the Black community and a style that allows for versatility, protective styling and, simply, being cute. Braids are a transformative beauty look when you're tired of your usual blow-out, wig, weave, or natural fro. They look great in the summer and are effortless. So forget what a hater got to say. We love this Twitter thread because Black women look bomb in braids. Add some melanin and golden hour and voila! Happy scrolling...

LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With Her Barber Skills  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close