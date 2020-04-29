CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House Party During Coronavirus Pandemic

Another case of doing the most.

Chicago Continues To Idle During Coronavirus Shutdown

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Even though COVID-19 continues to be a serious pandemic some would rather take the risk than suffer another day of cabin fever. Apparently the Windy City was doing the most last weekend.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that one citizen had enough of social distancing and took matters into their own hands recently. According to the CPD one homeowner on the Northwest Side hosted an invite only soiree. The event was so well attended that it gained national scrutiny when video footage went viral. A clip showed a packed party with people standing shoulder to shoulder as they all seemingly threw the six foot rule out the window.

Naturally once word got out it attracted the attention of local officials; all the way up to the top. Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly condemned the gathering in a non-related press conference calling it “foolish” and “reckless”. “It goes against all the things we’ve been talking about. Every single person there who put themselves at risk puts the next person and the next person that they come into contact with at risk,” she added.

On Sunday, April 26 police received multiple calls about a disturbance in the area. They arrived at the house party and removed more than 50 people from the property. The owner was given a citation for disorderly conduct. Penalties for disorderly conduct vary in Illinois based on the severity of the crime. The offense may be punishable by a maximum jail sentence of 30 days and a fine of up to $1,500, or a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $2,500.

You can see the footage below.

Photo:

Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House Party During Coronavirus Pandemic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close