CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Local News: Pandemic Front Line Hero’s, Postal Workers, Robbed at Gunpoint!?

New York Continues To Struggle With Coronavirus Spread As Parts Of U.S. Look To Reopen

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

When you talk about your front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, most people think about doctors, nurses, or people that work in nursing homes.  However there is another front line worker that doesn’t get their shine, although they deliver to us in rain, sleet, shine, even pandemic and that’s our postal workers that have continued to deliver our mail regardless of the risks they may encounter with the coronavirus, especially since all of America is looking for that stimulus check.  But unfortunately for two postal workers in Akron instead of being hailed for their service someone and/or some people chose to show their appreciation by robbing them at gun and knife point.

According to Akron police they are on the look out for some people that decided to rob two postmen in different East Akron neighborhoods.

BTW…It’s National Postal Workers Day show your Postman some love.

Akron police said it does not appear the robberies are related, but possibly connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490.

 

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Local News: Pandemic Front Line Hero’s, Postal Workers, Robbed at Gunpoint!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close