Mommy Tingz, How to Budget When Expecting a Baby

Pregnancy is a beautiful thing, sometimes, at least the idea of carrying a child and taking lovely photos is beautiful.
Since Im almost finished with my pregnancy of course, I have been preparing for baby be here, and one part of preparation is watching my funds. Lords knows babies are NOT cheap!
Aside form taking over your life, they also take over your wallet. So here are a few TIPS that have been helping me out as I prepare for Baby Bae to get here.
- Buy whats neccessary
- Save Money
- Borrow rather than Buy
- Be courtesy with your registry
- Go Natural
- Practice Living Off One Income
Is there anything that I missed? I hope these tips help out, enjoy!
