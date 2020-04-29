Amber Isaac, 26, was a recent casualty in the ongoing epidemic regarding how Black mothers are undervalued and treated in the halls of America’s medical corridors.
Amber died on Tuesday, April 21, at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, stemming from complications in delivering her son Elias who was born after midnight. Her partner Bruce McIntyre, 28 told THE CITY, that Amber’s intuition regarding her birth was palpable in the weeks leading up to her birth.
“She had mentioned to me that she feels like she’s not gonna make it,” her partner, Bruce said. “And I would try my best to cheer her up. She would tell her mom she’s really glad the baby is healthy, but she’s scared that she’s not gonna make it.”
Amber spent many nights researching the maternal mortality rate among Black women, which continued to raise her concerns. Black women die at a rate three to four times higher than their white counterparts postpartum. In New York City, Black women are eight more times likely to die from birth complications than white women.
And not only do Black women have to deal with a high maternal mortality rate, but they also are often not believed or thought to be able to handle more pain than white patients and non-Black patients of color.
On the night Amber went into labor Bruce shared that she was taken into an emergency c-section, where he was not allowed to enter due to the doctor’s administering local anesthesia.
“As soon as they took the baby out, her heart stopped,” he said. “And she bled out. Her platelet levels were so low that her blood was like water, so nothing was clotting.”
New York Woman Dies In Childbirth After Tweeting About Hospital Complaints was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com