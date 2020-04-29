Oprah Winfrey To Deliver Virtual Commencement Speech For Class of 2020

Oprah Winfrey is lending her voice and inspiration to help the graduating class of 2020 have at least one memorable moment.

According to Deadline, Oprah will be the featured commencement speaker for #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a multi-hour streaming event set for May 15 on both platforms.

Aimed at this year’s seniors whose commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook and Instagram will be honoring the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation event. It also will feature words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, among many others.

The idea comes after 43 states and Washington DC issued orders that will keep students at home for the remainder of the academic year, and many schools have turned to remote learning. The decision to help fight the coronavirus pandemic has canceled countless high-school and university graduations across the world, with a number of universities considering the possibility that in-person classes may not resume until 2021.

In addition to the aforementioned guests, Miley Cyrus is also scheduled to make an appearance for a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.”

Facebook is also providing tools for graduates to host their own virtual graduation ceremony and parties. The company is adding special features such as a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, and celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms.

The video will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com or via the app with individual segments being posted to the official @instagram account on Instagram.

In other graduation news, Facebook isn’t the only platform holding a special graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors, Essence magazine also announced a virtual graduation ceremony and special commencement speech for HBCU graduates as well.

According to the statement, a coalition of HBCU leaders, advocacy organizations, and corporate partners have come together to host the National HBCU Commencement Celebration streamed live on ESSENCE Studios.

The International virtual event will feature celebrity hosts, motivational speakers, musical performances, and the profiles of HBCU valedictorians and other graduates. In addition to highlighting this year’s graduates and their institutions, the event will raise funds for participating HBCUs and their students.

“As the result of COVID-19, our students have been robbed of a moment that they and their families have earned,” Paul Quinn College president Dr. Michael J. Sorrell said in a statement. “I am so grateful that this coalition of partners stepped up to answer the call of the HBCU community and stand in the gap for our students and their families.”

The National HBCU Commencement Celebration is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 16 and you can watch it here.

