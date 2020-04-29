CLOSE
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His Childhood Chicago Home

We doubt he'll actually move back home, but hey, you never know...

Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Now that Kanye “MAGA” West is a certified billionaire, the controversial rapper/producer seems ready to get in on the real estate game and his first purchase seems a piece of land that’s near and dear to his heart.

According to WGN, the artist formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Don recently purchased his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood at the tune of $225,000 and threw in an extra $60,000 to repair whatever damages it’s endured over the decades. Originally purchased by Ye’s mother in the 80’s, Donda West ended up selling the house in 2004 when Yeezy was riding high on the Roc-A-Fella wave that made him a household name.

Now the prodigal son done returned to become the sole controller of the place where he locked himself in his room where he’d do “five beats a day for three summers.”

“It went through a lot of trouble after that,” said real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin. “It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, but Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it.”

Rodkin said the plan from there was to build an “arts incubator,” but at some point that plan was scrapped.

“Then they announced ‘we’re going to have to tear the house down, because it would cost less to build a new one than to rehab this because it’s been empty for years,’” according to Rodkin.

Whether or not Ye will rent out the house, turn it into a museum dedicated to his own genius or even flip it into a campaign spot to help his favorite Orange white supremacist get re-elected into the White House remains to be seen.

Hopefully he use it to somehow help the public in some way, shape or form.

Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His Childhood Chicago Home  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

