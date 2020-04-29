CLOSE
Babyface announces Instagram Live Mothers Day Special

 

Babyface

After the epic face-off with Teddy Riley, babyface has seen an uptake in his streaming numbers. Although he initially didn’t care to do the online battle his good friend LA Ried and Puffy convinced him it was necessary for the culture. AND I am so glad they did. If you’ve been missing meaningful R&B music these days be on the lookout for new music from the legendary crooner as well as a very special Mother’s day live show!

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds appeared on The View to discuss his recent bout with the coronavirus, his epic Instagram Live battle with Teddy Riley, and how “Waiting to Exhale” will be a part of the Mother’s Day celebration.

The 11-time Grammy singer and songwriter was the virtual guest on Tuesday’s chatfest. He described returning from Vegas with a scratchy throat. When his doctor checked him out, he said it could be bacterial. The R&B icon chose not to take any chances and self-quarantined right away.

