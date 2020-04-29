CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The “LeBron James” of The ‘Overwatch League’ Is Taking His Talents To ‘Valorant’

When the Valorant competitive league kicks off, Sinatraa will be picking up the sticks with The Sentinels.

Jay "Sinatraa" Won Announces His Retirement From The 'Overwacth League'

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Overwatch League just lost its reigning MVP, Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won to Riot Games’ forthcoming 5-on-5 shooter Valorant.

ESPN broke the big news of Sinatraa, who is described as the “LeBron James” of the Overwatch League has copied the NBA’s best player and announced he is taking his talents to another game, minus the theatrics. Won will now be playing League of Legends maker Riot Games new competitive shooter Valorant.

Sinatraa announced in a statement shared via his Twitter account that the recent changes made to Overwatch helped him make his decision to retire from the league, and he addressed each of his teammates individually.

“I’m just gonna jump straight into why I retired and talk about my teammates.”

“Straight up just lost passion for the game. IDK what the real killer was for me, but maybe it was 2-2-2 lock maybe it was bans im not sure… I just know it was hard for me to log on to play, and I didn’t have fun in scrims/ranked at all anymore. I did not make this decision in 1 day, it took a full month of nonstop thinking every day and sleepless nights from being so stressed. It fucking sucked, but ultimately I wanted to do what’s right for me. I wanna thank NRG/SHOCK and OWL for giving me a chance and making my dreams come true. (shoutout Andy, Brett, Jaime <3) last thing, I just wanna say sorry to all my fans, fans of OWL, and everyone on shock. In the past month, I did not give OW/OWL my all, and it showed in scrims and even in OWL, so im sorry.”

The team he helped win Overwatch League Season 2 Grand Finals championship, the San Francisco Shock released a statement confirming Sinatraa’s retirement.

“We appreciate the great play and personality that Sinatraa brought to the community, we’ll miss him, and we also wish him the best for the future.”

ESPN also reports that Sinatraa had to switch teams instead of staying with NRG, who owned the SF Shock. League rules prevent retiring players from signing with another organization that competes in the league. When the Valorant competitive league kicks off, Sinatraa will be picking up the sticks with The Sentinels, which also features Jared “Zombs” Gitlin from its Apex Legends team, plus two Counter-Strike: Go players in Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan and Hunter “SicK” Mims.

We wish Sinatraa luck in his new league.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The “LeBron James” of The ‘Overwatch League’ Is Taking His Talents To ‘Valorant’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close