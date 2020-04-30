CLOSE
Nominate a 2020 Senior from the Tri-State Area To Be Honored!

Graduation Countdown

100.3 CINCYS RNB WANTS TO RECOGNIZE A FEW SENIORS FROM THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 2020! 

EACH DAY WE ARE GOING TO PUT THE SPOTLIGHT ON SENIORS FROM ALL OVER THE TRI-STATE. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS NOMINATE a 2020 SENIOR BELOW!

 

