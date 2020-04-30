Nominate a 2020 Senior from the Tri-State Area To Be Honored!

100.3 CINCYS RNB WANTS TO RECOGNIZE A FEW SENIORS FROM THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 2020!
EACH DAY WE ARE GOING TO PUT THE SPOTLIGHT ON SENIORS FROM ALL OVER THE TRI-STATE. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS NOMINATE a 2020 SENIOR BELOW!
The Latest:
- Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals Have Released Andy Dalton!!!
- Angela Simmons & Bow Wow: Team Up For A Business Partnership
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2020: Jogging While Black — Congressman Kweisi Mfume — Coronavirus Update
- Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date Other People
- Say What? Georgia No Longer Has Driving Test Requirement For Driver’s License Due To COVID-19 … For Now
- REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With Three-Division League
- Ubisoft Announces Viking-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’ Is The Next Chapter In The Franchise
- The “LeBron James” of The ‘Overwatch League’ Is Taking His Talents To ‘Valorant’
- Babyface announces Instagram Live Mothers Day Special
- Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]
Also On 100.3: