Ubisoft Announces Viking-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’ Is The Next Chapter In The Franchise

The full cinematic reveal will take place April 30.

Ubisoft Confirms The Next 'Assassin's Creed' Game Will Be Viking-Themed

Source: Ubisoft /Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has officially announced the next historical time period gamers will experiencing when the game makes it return.

Today (Apr.29), Ubisoft’s worst-kept secret about the long-running video game franchise has been confirmed. The next installment will be Viking-themed and will be called Assassin’s Creed Vahalla. We know this much thanks to the teaser image created acclaimed Australian contemporary digital artist, Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic.

The image pictured above features a bearded Viking warrior clutching an ax that bears the famed symbol of the Assassins.

Fans of the franchise got to watch Abdo create the teaser image live on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. They later shared the complete video for those who missed the live stream.

Today’s event served as a precursor for tomorrow’s big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full reveal where we should learn more about the game as far as story, gameplay, how it looks, and release date. We fully expect it to follow Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s RPG-like style that we loved and broke down in our full review of the game.

We are excited about the next grand story in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Be sure to check back in with Hip-Hop Wired for our breakdown of tomorrow’s reveal.

Photo: Ubisoft /Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft Announces Viking-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’ Is The Next Chapter In The Franchise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

