Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date Other People

2010 BET Honors - Arrivals

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

This is the reason you don’t take relationship advice from people. Especially people not in a healthy relationship! So the other night the Wades had a virtual double date. As the wine was sipped the tea was spilled. Ayesha recanted a memory of advice Gabrielle gave here when she was young regarding her relationship with Steph Curry. THANK GOD SHE DIDNT LISTEN!

via Huffpost

It’s a good thing Gabrielle Union’s relationship advice got ignored back in the day.

The actor and her husband, Dwyane Wade, joined their close friends Steph and Ayesha Curry for a boozy Instagram Live this week. Sending both couples into fits of laughter, Union recalled telling the famous duo to throw in the towel many years ago because they were so young.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,’” Union said.

Read more about the advice Gabby gave her here SOURCE. and Prepare to roll your eyes sis!

Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date Other People  was originally published on wiznation.com

