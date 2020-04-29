CLOSE
News
HomeNews

D.C. Eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl Will Receive Coronavirus Relief Loan

The longstanding restaurant chain has suffered greatly due to the region-wide shutdown in response to COVID-19.

Ben's Chili Bowl is shown 12 April, 2005

Source: LUKE FRAZZA / Getty

Among the several businesses that have been impacted across the Washington, D.C. region due to the novel coronavirus, Ben’s Chili Bowl has been hit especially hard. After recently expressing woes in remaining open during the pandemic, the iconic eatery will receive part of a COVID-19 relief loan to stay afloat.

Founded in the summer of 1958 by Ben and Virginia Ali, the restaurant has become a Washington institution, expanding from its flagship operation on the famed U Street Corridor two other locations in the DMV area. The restaurant has survived several financial and social shifts since its inception, but nothing could have prepared the Ali family for way COVID-19 has brought the region’s businesses to their knees.

As reported by WTOP, the federal Paycheck Protection Program from the Small Business Administration. was designed to patch holes in loss of revenue for a variety of businesses, and Ben’s Chili Bowl has obtained the loan to help shore up some of the deficits.

According to family member Sage Ali, the second round of PPPs to go out will include them after they missed the first round due to not filing the application in the required time.

Ali told the outlet that the PPP should be enough to take care of around two months of payroll for the four restaurants under the company banner, which includes the U Street locale and its sister spot Ben’s Next Door, a location along the H Street Corridor, and a location in Northern Virginia. As of now, only the first location is open for takeout and delivery.

Photo: Getty

D.C. Eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl Will Receive Coronavirus Relief Loan  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close