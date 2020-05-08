CLOSE
News
HomeNews

LeBron James Hosting ‘Graduate Together’, A Virtual All-Star Graduation Event

The Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams will join him.

LeBron James Will Host Virtual Graduation Ceremony Honoring Class of 2020

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of graduates won’t get the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. LeBron James and some of his famous friends will be making sure they get that honor.

Wednesday (Apr.29) Lebron announced that he will be hosting Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16. Bron’s event will take place one day after Oprah’s graduation live stream event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the one-honor special will air simultaneously on broadcast networks CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC.

If you have cut the cord, you can watch the event on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok as well. Bron will be joined by other athletes, musicians, and celebrities like The Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., Brandan Bmike Odums and Charli D’Amelio.

In a statement, James spoke on the event:

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time. These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.” 

James’ LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE School will be joined by Laurene Powell Jobs’ XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) to host the virtual graduation ceremony.  The event will also raise money for families impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus global pandemic via DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund.

Photo: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James Hosting ‘Graduate Together’, A Virtual All-Star Graduation Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close