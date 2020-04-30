CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

What Summer Vacations are Safest to Take?

Father carrying daughter (6-7) on beach

Source: Gary John Norman / Getty

It’s getting warmer, summer is near, and this is the time of year that we have already started planning on what vacations we want to take. Times are different now and people are wondering what vacations are actually the safest to take.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his New York Senator wife Hillary are reportedly looking for a holiday home in the stunning Dominican Republic resort of PuntaCananCredit: Paul Barton / WENNnn(WENN does not claim any Copyright or License in the atta

Source: WENN.com / WENN

According to Yahoo.com, infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja suggested that taking a road trip or going camping are the kind of minimal-contact ideas that would be safest.

Young woman checking phone in bunk bed, roommate sleeping in the other bed

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

TravelingMom.com editor-in-chief Cindy Richards suggested taking day trips, like driving to the nearest state park, forest preserve or beach, checking first that they’ll be open and what activities are permitted amid the pandemic. She also suggests renting an RV or a beach house for the weekend. If you’d feel more comfortable at a hotel, Richards says it would be a good idea to disinfect the room when you get there, put the “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door, and decline housekeeping.

Another idea is to take road trips to visit family members, or do a house swap with a friend or relative who lives somewhere else. Visiting outdoor landmarks is also a suggestion, but not ones that tend to have large crowds.

For more info, click here.

What Summer Vacations are Safest to Take?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 hours ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close