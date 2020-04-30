CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunion

The cast members remembered the late James Avery, who played the firm but loving Uncle Phil.

News conference on 2018 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Although some think that Generation X doesn’t know a thing about social media, Will Smith proves that theory wrong time and again. The veteran actor and rapper hosted a new episode of his Will From Home show (cleverly stylized for the times as WFH) and hosted an emotional cast reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Via Snapchat, Smith runs the WFH series that shows off the entertainer at his home studio, complete with green screen and cameras, producing frequent content, not unlike his ventures across other social media sites.

In this latest episode, Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcel, and Daphne Maxwell Reid all joined onto a Zoom video call to share their thoughts and memories of working together on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With everyone locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each cast member is seen comfortably at home and it’s apparent that the love between them all remains.

A touching moment of the reunion occurred when a montage of clips featuring the late James Avery, best known for playing Uncle Phil, was played. Smith was left emotional as were the rest of the members of the cast.

Check out the Instagram footage below.

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close