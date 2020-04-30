Joe Biden, Joyce Beatty & More Winners From Ohio Primary Election

Many Ohioans cast their absentee ballots for the 2020 Ohio Primary Election. With many state representative seats, local races, and Democratic Presidental election on the ballot, it was a lot for us to vote for.

The big battle for the Democratic race for president was won by Joe Biden. Biden beat Bernie Sanders by winning 72 percent of the votes. Sanders received 17 percent.

Sanders has already ended his presidential campaign and has given his support to the former vice president.

Another notable battle for U.S. House District 3 between current Representative Joyce Beatty and Morgan Harper. Beatty secured her seat by earning 43,727 votes (68 percent) to Harper’s 20,301 votes (32 percent).

