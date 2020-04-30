CLOSE
Joe Biden, Joyce Beatty & More Winners From Ohio Primary Election

Many Ohioans cast their absentee ballots for the 2020 Ohio Primary Election. With many state representative seats, local races, and Democratic Presidental election on the ballot, it was a lot for us to vote for.

The big battle for the Democratic race for president was won by Joe Biden. Biden beat Bernie Sanders by winning 72 percent of the votes. Sanders received 17 percent.

Sanders has already ended his presidential campaign and has given his support to the former vice president.

Another notable battle for U.S. House District 3 between current Representative Joyce Beatty and Morgan Harper. Beatty secured her seat by earning 43,727 votes (68 percent) to Harper’s 20,301 votes (32 percent).

For more election results you can go to www.10TV.com.

https://youtu.be/VbOU2fTg6cI Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his run for presidency today, sending loyal Obama followers jumping for political joy and Trump straight to his Twitter soap box. Biden’s bid at the 2020 election made him the front-runner for the democratic party and according to a MorningConsult.com, he is polling ahead of his adversary, who he came out swinging against. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said in a three-minute campaign video directly combating Trumps “there are very fine people on both sides” statement that rocked the political sphere. “I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.” In typical Trump fashion, he took to Twitter to “welcome” Biden to the race and throw some shade of course. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1121388967444799488 While some are elated by Biden stepping foot into the race, political pundits aren’t turning a blind eye to his involvement with the controversial 1994 Crime Bill. Biden has a long history in politics so we’re sure plenty will come up on his journey to the White House as he served as a senator for 36 years. https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1121420068439691264 There is much to be seen during this race. We’ll be keeping an eye out on it. In the mean time, here’s what folks are saying on Twitter.

Source: 10TV

Joe Biden, Joyce Beatty & More Winners From Ohio Primary Election  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

