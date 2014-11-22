CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan Conjures Up New Gig With ‘Now You See Me’ Sequel

Sanaa Lathan isn’t going to be easily tricked by a few skillful magicians in the sequel to “Now You See Me.”

Morgan Freeman may have let The Four Horsemen get the better of him the 2013 magical thriller, but we’re hoping Sanaa might fair a little better. According to Deadline.com, she signed on to play FBI agent Natalie Austin in “Now You See Me 2,” which will feature much of the original cast.

Morgan is set to return alongside Michael Caine, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg.

It’s not clear what caper the magicians will be pulling off this time, or how Sanaa factors in just yet. Essentially, she may be filling in the detective position that Mark left open at the end of the last movie. Sanaa’s fans will have to wait a long time to find out what she’ll be doing in the role because “Now You See Me 2″ is slated for a June 10, 2016 release.

This casting news comes just days after it was announced that she’ll be starring in Morris Chestnut‘s first Screen Gems thriller “The Perfect Guy,” production on that just wrapped up.

