Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Partner With Budweiser For “WHASSUP!” PSA

We suddenly love the famous 90's saying again...

Whassup spot with D. Wade

Source: Instagram / Budweiser

Leave it to the culture to breathe new life into a 90’s Budweiser catchphrase while addressing the situation we’re all currently facing at the moment.

Reminding everyone to check in on friends and loved ones during this hectic quarantine, Budweiser has partnered with the Salvation Army and called on Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and Broadway stars Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs to give everyone a public service announcement: WHASSSSUP!!!! The joint was hilarious.

Luckily for everyone they’ll get a chance to participate in the iconic catchphrase for the next few days.

Everyday at 6:00 PM EST, Budweiser will be offering its community the chance to say “whassup” through a host of interactive activations on its social platforms. This is headlined by “whassup” live chats every Thursday via Instagram Live on @BudweiserUSA where different celebrities will check in while having a Bud and answering questions submitted by fans.

Sounds like fun.

Peep the spot below and let us know if you’ll be checking in with your beer friends anytime soon.

Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Partner With Budweiser For “WHASSUP!” PSA  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

