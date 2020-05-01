CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Anderson Cooper has a Newborn Son!

Anderson Cooper at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in NYC

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Well this is a pleasant surprise. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper made the surprise announcement on his show last night (April 30th) that he has a newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Congratulations to the new dad.

Check out his post below:

 

According to CNN, baby Cooper who was born via surrogate on Monday (April 27th). The 52-year-old Cooper said, “I am a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him.” He shared photos and said that the name Wyatt was in tribute to his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was 10 years old. Cooper said he wishes his father, his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, who died last July, and his brother Carter, who committed suicide in 1988, were alive to meet his son. He said, “I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing… happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues.”

That’s a touching story in a time of crisis. Congratulations.

Anderson Cooper has a Newborn Son!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close