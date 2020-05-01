The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected the entire world, shutting down cities left to right and putting a stop to artist interviews at radio stations. The dope thing about social media is that you can always find a way to improvise, and thats exactly what record labels and radio stations have been doing.

Holding interview on Instagram live oppose to doing them in person. This not only practices social distancing but gives Fans a chance to internet and connect with their fave talent.

Micah Dixon got a chance to rap it up with Toosii and talk his latest album Platinum Heart, and learn about the artist from his new hobbies to his toxic trait. Catch the interview on IG @powercolumbus, @thedopedixon IGTV

Take a look below

Dope right?

Well stay tuned she has Ty Bri otw and K Camp as well

Micah Dixon Checks in with North Carolina Rapper Toosii on IG Live was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com