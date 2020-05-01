CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Gabrielle Union’s sun-kissed skin is a naturally dewy picture of perfection. But the beloved actresses skin wasn’t always that way. Since being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gabrielle has been paying extra attention to skin.

In an effort to enhance her fresh face, she admitted to using bronzer from Fenty Beauty to give her skin an extra glow. That, combined with good lighting, equals golden hour magic.

Looking to spice up your Zoom meeting natural face look like Gabby? Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Caramel Cutie” will run you about $30.

Along with her skin, Gabby has been embracing her natural hair during quarantine.

She debuted a new hair do while showing off her skin and we’re wondering if she did it on her own (and which tutorial she used) or if she had help since Zaya Wade also debuted a new do.

 

Whatever it is, sis is looking goodt!

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia James Are A ‘Stay At Home’ Mood

Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James’ Isolation Curls Are Poppin’

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

11 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close