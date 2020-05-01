Gabrielle Union’s sun-kissed skin is a naturally dewy picture of perfection. But the beloved actresses skin wasn’t always that way. Since being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gabrielle has been paying extra attention to skin.
In an effort to enhance her fresh face, she admitted to using bronzer from Fenty Beauty to give her skin an extra glow. That, combined with good lighting, equals golden hour magic.
View this post on Instagram
OK yall so I've been working on improving my skin during quarantine (ill share those deets soon ♥️🥰🤗) and I feel pretty good about where I'm at but wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup (cuz lazy 🥴) I saw someone online say they only use concealer and bronzer and I was like 🤔🤨🤥 BUT I tried it and didn't even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and BISHHHH this was the result!!!! Now, I found my light of course but… okkkkkkkkkk 🤩🤩🤩 also NOT AN AD, just sharing what I learned. Happy Friday folks!!! Zoom innnnnn on this skinnnnnnnnnnnn
Looking to spice up your Zoom meeting natural face look like Gabby? Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Caramel Cutie” will run you about $30.
Along with her skin, Gabby has been embracing her natural hair during quarantine.
She debuted a new hair do while showing off her skin and we’re wondering if she did it on her own (and which tutorial she used) or if she had help since Zaya Wade also debuted a new do.
Whatever it is, sis is looking goodt!
Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com