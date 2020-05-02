CLOSE
Chill Nonexistent: Gilbert Arenas Says He Slept With Nick Young’s Dates To Prove Their Thot-ness

No Chill Gil said that he'd sleep with Swaggy P's love interests anytime he got too enamored in order to protect the homie.

Wizards

Source: MCT / Getty

Gilbert Arenas has long since left the game of basketball behind him as a player but what has remained is his outsized personality. No Chill Gil exhibited the attributes of his nickname in a recent interview after saying he would sleep with Nick Young‘s dates in order to protect his smitten friend from “thots.”

Arenas sat down with SLAM for a two-part video interview and in the second portion of the talk, the former Washington Wizards star launches into his love-hate “friendship” with Swaggy P, but not before saying that Young’s tag is a “dumb ass nickname.”

But the head-turning portion of the talk was when host LBoogz inquired about the pair’s relationship and the “torturing” that Arenas did of the rookie player when Young joined the Wizards in 2007.

“Scratched his car, had sex with his girls. Anytime he tried to fall in love with a thot, I had sex with her, just to let her know, let him know ‘that’s the thot! you can’t, no.’” Arenas said.

And in typical Arenas fashion, Hibachi bragged about hanging 60 points and eight dimes on the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2006 game. People might forget that before injuries took their toll, Arenas was one of the league’s top scorers and made Washington respectable for a three to four-year stretch.

Check out both parts of the Gilbert Arenas chat with SLAM. It’s worth a watch as Arenas shares how it was to face off against the late and legendary Kobe Bryant, his time in the NBA, and more.

Photo: Getty

Chill Nonexistent: Gilbert Arenas Says He Slept With Nick Young’s Dates To Prove Their Thot-ness  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

