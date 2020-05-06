Sammie Shares His Journey Through the Music Industry, His New Single ‘Friend Zone’ + More

05.06.20
Sammie’s no stranger to the industry from the time he was a preteen he was launched into fame with his hit song “I like it.” Through out his career Sammie has managed to jump in and out the industry with hits. He talked to Quick Silva on Instagram live about on his breaks from the industry where did he go. Sammie also discussed his new single friend zone and how he’s currently in the friend zone with his best friend. To see him tell it all watch the interview below!

