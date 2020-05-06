CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard & Other Upgrades

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available today at starts at $1,299 for the base model.

Apple Launches New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard & More Updates

Source: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

If you are still sitting on that stimulus money and have been clamoring for a new MacBook, Apple’s latest announcement comes as a pleasant surprise today.

The company that Jobs built dropped a new 13-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the new Magic Keyboard. The release comes sooner than most expected. Starting at $1,299, the Touch Bar returns on this model along with optional Intel 10th-Gen processors.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Source: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

The arrival of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro means Apple has officially done away with the butterfly keyboard on its laptop models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Source: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C connectors return as well as a headphone jack. Along with the Touch Bar, as mentioned above, there is also a TouchID fingerprint sensor and a physical escape key that should please many.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Source: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

Under the hood of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 16GB of faster, 3733MHz RAM along with 256GB SSD. That can be bumped up to 32GB if need be. As far as storage is concerned, the latest MacBook Pro model has 4TB of it. Those optional 10th-Gen Intel processors mentioned earlier boast a turbo boost up to 4.1Ghz. The latest Intel Iris graphics the MacBook’s Pro Display XDR perform at full 6K resolution.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Source: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available today at starts at $1,299 for the base model that comes with 256GB of storage, an increase from 128GB from its predecessors. BUT, unfortunately, it does not have a 10th Gen processor and only 8GB of Ram to boot. If you want the upgrade, it’s gonna cost you $100 more, which is not bad at all being that it used to cost $200.

You can order a 13-inch MacBook Pro on Apple’s website today or pick one up in select Apple stores and select authorized retailers starting next week.

Photo: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard & Other Upgrades  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close