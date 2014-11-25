AM BUZZ: Don Lemon Tries It With Marijuana Reference In Ferguson

Just when you want to give CNN news anchor Don Lemon a little respect, he goes and sticks his foot in his mouth. Like deep in there.

Last night, CNN anchor Don Lemon (who’s known for making questionable comments) reported from the streets of Ferguson where people were staging protests after the grand jury’s decision not to being charges against Darren Wilson. At one point during the broadcast, he says “Obviously there’s a smell of marijuana in the air.”

Wait, what?!

What does the smell of marijuana have to do with anything? While other’s described the climate in Ferguson as “peaceful,” Lemon chose to focus on the negative stereotypes associated with Blacks to portray a different situation of unrest.

Of course Lemon was dragged on Twitter:

No matter how bad the moment is……. U can ALWAYS count on Don Lemon to make it worse! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 25, 2014

Anderson Cooper/ CNN reporters putting this is perspective "almost everyone is peaceful".. Don lemon "obviously I smell Marijuana " wtf — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) November 25, 2014

Don Lemon should be fired today. Now. This man said my people were out there stealing condoms, hair weaves, & liquor. @CNN — KENNETH WHALUM III (@kennethwhalum) November 25, 2014

Don Lemon what does "Marijuana smell in the air" have to do with Ferguson Protest violence? That is all u cud report at such a crucial time — Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) November 25, 2014

Reporting it was ok but saying "obviously" was messed up@RT @geeksandcleats: DId Don Lemon just report about … http://t.co/YabpLukrEF — Free (@missfree) November 25, 2014

What does it feel like to be a walking disaster @donlemon — South/South (@southsouth) November 25, 2014

Get Don Lemon OUTTA here — W.E.B.B.I.E DuBois (@fivefifths) November 25, 2014

