AM BUZZ: Don Lemon Tries It With Marijuana Reference In Ferguson

don-lemon-apology

Just when you want to give CNN news anchor Don Lemon a little respect, he goes and sticks his foot in his mouth. Like deep in there.

Last night, CNN anchor Don Lemon (who’s known for making questionable comments) reported from the streets of Ferguson where people were staging protests after the grand jury’s decision not to being charges against Darren Wilson. At one point during the broadcast, he says “Obviously there’s a smell of marijuana in the air.”

Wait, what?!

What does the smell of marijuana have to do with anything? While other’s described the climate in Ferguson as “peaceful,” Lemon chose to focus on the negative stereotypes associated with Blacks to portray a different situation of unrest.

Of course Lemon was dragged on Twitter:

AM BUZZ: Don Lemon Tries It With Marijuana Reference In Ferguson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
