Virgil Abloh Talks How Michael Jordan Influenced Him As A Designer [Video]

Virgil's basketball handles need work though.

As the culture continues to relish in the past thanks to The Last Dance it is clear MJ’s influence is undeniable. One fashion giant is putting heavy respect on His Airness. 

As spotted on High Snobiety Virgil Abloh was recently profiled by ESPN. The creative was asked to detail Michael Jordan’s influence on him. While it is clear that the brain behind Off-White™ is a longtime fan of his iconic sneaker, he gives the world an in depth look at how deep the 23 runs in his DNA. As a youth growing up in The Windy City Abloh remembers the icon as “a superman figure.” “When you’re watching Jordan, you sort of believe anything’s possible,” he theorized.

He also identifies which Jordan sneaker sparked his indelible admiration for hall of fame baller. “When you put them on, I don’t care what you are, who you are, you felt like you could tap into Jordan himself,” he admitted. “It was to the point where I would only wear Nike and Jordan shoes as a kid; I wouldn’t be caught in anything else.”

He also says Jordan also played a large role on him as a professionally. “What I distinctly remember doing as a teenager was think, ‘If this guy is proving that you can win with style and grace, by being determined and working hard, I’m literally going apply that to my life as a designer.’” He now strives to “bring the magic that was a part of Michael Jordan’s DNA to a younger generation.”

You can watch the video feature below.

Virgil Abloh Talks How Michael Jordan Influenced Him As A Designer [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

