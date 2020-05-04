CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: How The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Joy Ride” Stays Connected Locally During COVID-19

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

With the physical building currently closed due to a statewide ban on mass gatherings, not to mention concerns involving COVID-19, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has gotten very creative with keeping the music going in The Land.

The Rock Hall has recently launched its new “Joy Ride,” where it makes appearances at different places across the Greater Cleveland area.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The van will play music in neighborhoods, at food distributions and celebratory activities, among other locations, while maintaining social distancing protocols.

According to the Rock Hall, the Joy Ride’s appearances highlight music’s ability to connect and bring us together while delivering on the Rock Hall’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock.

If you are part of a nonprofit organization, and would like to request an appearance from the “Joy Ride,” e-mail the Rock Hall at info@rockhall.org.

There’s also a dedicated Spotify channel featuring music that has been played in the van.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris spoke with Fox 8 to talk about how the “Joy Ride” came to life:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

LOCAL NEWS: How The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Joy Ride” Stays Connected Locally During COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 week ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close