CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Unlocked Is Now Available

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds for FREE when you purchase Galaxy A51 from Samsung.com or Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Samsung dropped its budget smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Lite back in April. Now the tech giant is dropping another great affordable device the Galaxy A51 unlocked.

The Galaxy A51 Unlocked now available via either Samsung’s website or Amazon and offers users the flexibility to pick or choose the plan and carrier that suits them best. Starting at $229.99, the Galaxy A51 is very affordable while featuring Samsung’s latest premium smartphone features.

The Galaxy A51 has an edge-to-edge, 6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that promises to deliver an immersive uninterrupted viewing experience whether your gaming or watching movies.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

The Galaxy A51 sports a quad-camera system consisting of a 48MP main lens, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro, and 5MP Depth that allows you to capture either ultra-wide shots or stunning portrait photos.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Samsung phone without a great battery and tons of storage. The Galaxy A51 has a long-lasting, fast-charging 4,000mAh battery. On top of that, you get 28GB of onboard storage, and up to 512GB of additional storage with a microSD card. So running out of space will be very difficult on this device.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds for FREE when you purchase Galaxy A51 from Samsung.com or Amazon. Trust us when we tell you can’t go wrong with the accessory that is pair with your phone and deliver one-touch integration with your favorite Spotify playlist and Ambient Sound. It also comes with two-months of YouTube Premium for free and six-months of Spotify Premium free.

A deal you definitely can’t beat.

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

The Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Unlocked Is Now Available  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close