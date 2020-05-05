CLOSE
Coronavirus
Carnival Cruise’s Will Sail Again Aug. 1st!

Will You Be Booking a Cruise?

Carnival Cruise Ship

Source: Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images / Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Lines is anxious to set sail and get back on the open sea. The company announced Monday (May 4th) that it will resume cruises starting August 1st, despite concerns from the CDC.

According to CNBC.com, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that cruise ship travel “exacerbates the global spread of the Coronavirus. The Carnival Corp owned cruise line sent notices out to travel agents that it will resume travel on August 1st starting with eight of its ships.  Three of its ships will set sail from Galveston, Texas, three from Miami, and two of its ships will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Carnival said in a statement, “We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the Covid-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”

Are you ready to set sail?

Carnival Cruise’s Will Sail Again Aug. 1st!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

