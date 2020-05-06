CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald Trump With “Mourning In America” Ad

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes mention of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump Departs White House For Visit To Honeywell Facility In Arizona

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A political action committee that has devoted much of its energy in decrying the policies of President Donald Trump just released a new ad slamming the former business mogul. The Lincoln Project, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, shared the ad titled “Mourning In America,” which makes mention of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minute-long ad made its round around social media and other outlets, highlighting the economic woes of the United States and how it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The advertisement is a flip of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 spot titled “Morning In America,” which was a fluff piece designed to acknowledge how the country flourished under the former actor’s leadership.

For the Lincoln Project’s ad, the scene painted is far grimmer and timely as nearly 70,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 with reports from the CDC that daily deaths could rise to the thousands heading into summer.

“There’s mourning in America,” open the ad. “Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economies in decades.”

These words are spliced with images of President Trump, images of dilapidated homes, and folks walking around struggling to make ends meet. George Conway has been a vocal opponent of Trump and has clashed with his wife, who has sided with the president and even defended him against her husband’s jabs. Mr. Conway has been identified as a conservative although it is widely thought that he has no party affiliation at the moment.

President Trump replied to the ad via his usual vehicle of Twitter and blasted members of the projects with insults and other talking points.

Watch The Lincoln Project’s ad below.

Photo: Getty

The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald Trump With “Mourning In America” Ad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close