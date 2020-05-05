CLOSE
College Students Having to Do Classes Online Want Refunds!

Students ain’t feeling these classes from home when they paid to be on campus.  As a matter of fact, college students who had to leave their campuses because of the coronavirus pandemic and are taking online classes from home want refunds, saying they’re not getting what they paid for.

According to the APNews.com, students at more than 25 U.S. universities are filing lawsuits against their schools seeking partial refunds of tuition and campuses fees. The students feel that the quality of instruction they’re getting online is far below what they get in the classroom. Some complaints say that classes are being taught almost entirely through recorded videos, with no interaction or discussion, or that some professors are just uploading assignments with no video instruction at all.

The colleges have a response, the answer is no! The colleges argue that no refunds are due because students are getting instruction online from the same professors and are still earning credits towards their degrees. The cases also are seeking refunds for fees paid to access gyms, libraries, labs and other buildings. The only thing many schools have refunded are portions of housing and dining fees.

Should students get a partial refund?

College Students Having to Do Classes Online Want Refunds!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

