CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

It has been announced on May 5 that Ohio is facing a budget deficiency close to $776.9 million.

Gov. Mike DeWine says that, in order to meet that gap, there will be $775 million worth of cuts in order to balance that budget.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Decisions like this are certainly very difficult and unpleasant,” DeWine said. “But they are part of my responsibilities as your governor to make.”

The cuts will be made for the next two months.

Among the reduction in spending take include:

  • Medicaid spending ($210 million)
  • K-12 Foundation payment ($300 million)
  • Several education line items ($55 million)
  • Higher education funding ($110 million)
  • Slashes to other agencies ($100 million)

All of the Ohio agencies, with the exception of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, have been “taking cuts, including the governor’s office,” and have also been on a hiring freeze since late March.

Gov. DeWine has also announced he will be using the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” during the next difficult period.  It will, however, have to be used at one point.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 week ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close