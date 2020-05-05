CLOSE
Nike Donating 30,000 Shoes To Healthcare Workers!

NIKE PARTNERS WITH T1

Source: Nike / T1

You know how the saying goes, “Ain’t nothing to it but to do it!” And Nike has is doing just that! The mega company is donating thousands of shoes to front line healthcare workers who have been working around the clock to help end our current viral pandemic.

According to Nike, they will be donating upwards of 30,000 shoes to healthcare workers. And the infamous sports brand has creatively designed these shoes specifically for our “healthcare athletes.”

Good360 is a non-profit organization specializing in the distribution of product donations and they have partnered with Nike to deliver the shoes to workers in big cities like, LA, Chicago and NYC.

Several European hospitals can also look forward to a donation of about 2,500 shoes.

Nike has been a huge help during the COVID-19 pandemic. In combination with the Nike Foundation, they have donated more than $25 million to aid in the battle against coronavirus.

This donation of shoes is one of those, “little things” that can be so easily overlooked. Many frontline healthcare workers work day in and out around the clock. The comfort something small like a new pair of shoes can certainly make a world of a difference!

Source: ABC6

Nike Donating 30,000 Shoes To Healthcare Workers!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
