John Legend On Diddy’s Voting Comments: “We’re Not A Monolith” [EXCLUSIVE]

KG Smooth links up with his Ohio brethren John Legend for a quarantine chat from the Houston BMW Studios about everything from VERZUZ and whether he’d be involved in a battle or celebration one day, if states should reopen so soon during the COVID-19 pandemic, his Top 5 favorite love songs, voting in the 2020 election and whether Diddy’s comments regarding the black vote hold up and more!

John Legend On Diddy’s Voting Comments: “We’re Not A Monolith” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

