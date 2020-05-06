CLOSE
How Bobbie Riley’s Mother Shaped Her Idea Of Beauty As A Black Woman

Bobbie Riley

Source: Bobbie Riley / Bobbie Riley

Growing up with music mogul Teddy Riley for a dad taught makeup artist and beauty enthusiast Bobbie Riley a core trait that would get her through life. Hard work has been instilled Bobbie since birth. She started her professional MUA career at the age of sixteen and by 17, she was shadowing celebrity MUA Joanna Simkikn. After some years in the game, her robust resume speaks for itself. 

We caught up with the young entrepreneur, who admits it was her mother who sparked her love for beauty. 

“My mother to me and I’m sure that we can all agree, was my image of beauty growing up. She was always so naturally beautiful,” Bobbie shares. “To me, she looked like Pocahontas – straight up Disney princess. From an early age, I was readily imitating my mother’s beauty routine and that is the very moment I fell in love with emulating what I felt beauty was.”

Bobbie Riley

Source: Bobbie Riley / Bobbie Riley

Bobbie’s close relationship with her mother shaped her ideals about beauty and hair as a Black woman.

“My mother always carried herself with respect, poise and she was kind of conservative in dress but very fashionable. Her makeup minimal but she always had on her MAC “Chestnut” liner and nude gloss or “Frost” lipstick – my now signature, too – and beautiful cascading bone straight hair which takes me a full day to attain but I find that to be when I feel most beautiful,” as Bobbie paints the picture for HelloBeautiful.

As she reflects on her earliest beauty memories, she remembers secretly making concoctions and potions with hairsprays and playing in makeup under her sink which she admits, “I’d get in trouble for.”

Bobbie Riley

Source: Bobbie Riley / Bobbie Riley

She continues, “Snagging my mom’s shampoo and using it – totally wrong – playing in my mother’s MAC makeup, and of course walking in her shiny high heels,” she continues.

As she tips her hat to all of the mothers out there, she gives a final salute to her own. “Love you, Mommy! Thank you for putting me first and [putting] my bubble bath before yours,” she giggles to HelloBeautiful to deliver the heartfelt message.

How Bobbie Riley’s Mother Shaped Her Idea Of Beauty As A Black Woman  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

